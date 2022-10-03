BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fun-loving Low Rider named Duckie is looking for his forever home.
Sarah McEvoy from the SPCA Serving Erie County joined Abby Fridmann on News 4 at Noon to introduce Western New York to Mr. Duckie.
He’s a goofy boy who loves to play and have fun. McEvoy told us he loves people but needs a home with no small children — he sometimes forgets his size.
If you’re interested in adopting Duckie, call the SPCA Serving Erie County at 716-875-7360 or click here.
