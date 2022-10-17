BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s SPCA Monday and Shadow the cat is looking for a new home.

Mindy Ussery with the SPCA Serving Erie County joined Kelsey Anderson on News 4 at Noon with 4-year-old Shadow.

The feline is described as very friendly and loves to be pet. However, Shadow is better suited for a single-animal home. The 4-year-old furry friend is on a special diet.

If you’re interested in adopting Shadow, click here or call the SPCA at 716-875-7360.