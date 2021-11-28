SPoT Coffee in North Tonawanda to host first-ever event in collaboration with other local cafés

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After opening in late February last year and going through an ownership change, SPoT Coffee in North Tonawanda will be holding its first-ever event, “Combined Café Scavenger Hunt,” in collaboration with Pulp 716 Coffee and Comics and Little Black Heart Coffee, on Dec. 11 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

After completing the scavenger hunt, participants can redeem the token card they will receive for a raffle ticket. Raffle prizes include a gift basket worth $100 in products and gift cards, as well as individual gifts and 15% off discount cards. Six winners will be chosen. 

