Springtime in the Country Artisan Market underway in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Springtime in the Country Artisan Market is taking over the Hamburg Fairgrounds this weekend.

This event normally takes place in March, but the pandemic pushed it back.

Dozens of small business artisans are on hand showing off their unique goods at the springtime in the country artisan market, including Steve Hoke. He owns “Bottle Refab.”

“You find all sorts of unique things from handmade crafters and stuff. Things you find in the stores. Shop[ping local and shopping small is so important for the economy. Like I said, so many of us rely on this as our sole source of income. We do it because we love doing it. And we really appreciate people coming out to support us,” said Hoke.

To keep people safe, the artisan market is being held completely outdoors. And there are 10-feet of space left between each booth.

The Springtime in the Country Artisan Market will wrap up Sunday evening.