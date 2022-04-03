HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A basketball tournament was held Saturday at St. Francis High School in Hamburg to benefit Live Like Luca, The Luca S. Calanni Foundation.

The 3-on-3 tournament, called “Layups for Luca,” is named after Luca Calanni, who passed away from flu-related complications in January 2020. His love for basketball inspired the tournament, in which several charities take part.

Proceeds from the tournament will go to Live Like Luca. The foundation will also be hosting a golf tournament at Wanakah Country Club in August.

