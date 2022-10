BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been less than three weeks since Hurricane Fiona slammed into Puerto Rico, drowning much of the island and knocking out the power in an already-fragile grid.

New York State lawmakers made the trip to Puerto Rico in Fiona’s aftermath — including State Senator Tim Kennedy — who joined News 4 at 4 on Thursday to talk more about it.

The full interview can be seen above.