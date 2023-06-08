BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Allentown Art Festival returns this weekend, running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 10 and 11, along with the Allen West Art Festival.
The following streets will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday and then again from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday as a result of the festivities:
- Delaware Avenue between Tupper and North
- Virginia Street between Delaware and Franklin
- Allen Street between Delaware and Franklin, along with area between College and Irving
- Franklin Street between Virginia and Allen
From 7 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday, there will be limited access to local traffic on the above roads. People not attending the festivals are urged to avoid the area.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.