BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Allentown Art Festival returns this weekend, running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 10 and 11, along with the Allen West Art Festival.

The following streets will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday and then again from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday as a result of the festivities:

Delaware Avenue between Tupper and North

Virginia Street between Delaware and Franklin

Allen Street between Delaware and Franklin, along with area between College and Irving

Franklin Street between Virginia and Allen

From 7 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday, there will be limited access to local traffic on the above roads. People not attending the festivals are urged to avoid the area.