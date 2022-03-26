BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The fight against blood cancer grew stronger Friday night thanks to the Students of the Year program, in partnership with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

It’s a leadership development program where high schoolers learn professional growth skills. Students compete to see who can raise the most amount of money for the society.

The candidate or co-candidate team in each community that raises the most during the competition is crowned “Student of the Year.” This year’s winner is Sophie Mulconry from Fairport High School, she raised more than $51,000. The grand total for this year’s campaign was more than $264,000.

News 4’s Dave Greber was the master of ceremonies for the gala.

For more information about the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, click here.