BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s Sweet Buffalo Monday and they’re pairing up with Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue and Resurgence Brewing for a special contest.

Resurgence is looking for a mascot with ‘Fall In Love With My Buffalo Pet Photo Contest,’ with proceeds going to Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue. One lucky pet will have a beer named after them at Resurgence. Other prizes include a guitar signed by Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls and Buffalo Sabres tickets.

Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo, Julie Starr from Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue and Mya Priester joined News 4 at 7 to talk about the contest.

To enter your pet before the October 16 deadline, click here. The winner will be announced on November 6.

