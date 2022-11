BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Christmas is a time for giving and Sweet Buffalo is teaming up with WNY Property Kings and StandOut Marketing to bring smiles to children who need it.

It comes in the form of a giant elf.

On this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday, Rocky the Sweet Buffalo Elf, Stephen Szortyka from StandOut Marketing and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo joined News 4 at 7 to talk about it.

You can watch the full segment above. To submit your child’s story, click here.