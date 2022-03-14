BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kimberly LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo joined News 4 once again to bring a surprise to a 9-year-old girl fighting cancer.

Abbie McNett was diagnosed with stage four cancer in January. Abbie and her parents, Stacie and Louis, were on News 4 at 7 Monday, as Sweet Buffalo presented Abbie with a stuffed unicorn, flowers and a bedroom makeover from Special Spaces, which includes help from a professional designer.

Moe Badger, one of Buffalo’s “Singing Cops,” delivered the surprise while singing Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings.” The full segment can be seen above.

“It really helps to give her some happy days, for all that she’s been through,” Stacie McNett said.

To donate to Abbie’s GoFundMe, click here. Additionally, a medical benefit will be held for Abby on May 7 at Rescue Fire Hall in North Tonawanda. If you would like to donate a basket or gift certificate to help, email Jackie at jaxs423@gmail.com.