BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 10-year-old Buffalo boy is in renal failure and in need of a kidney transplant, and his family is reaching out to the community for help.

Seriuss Jackson was born with malfunctioning kidneys and has been dealing with significant health issues his entire life. He has spent lots of time at Oishei Children’s Hospital and receives dialysis treatment three times a week.

Those who know Jackson call him the “sweetest boy” and say he has a smile that lights up a room. He loves singing, dancing and swimming but currently can’t swim because of his dialysis catheter. He was recently placed on the transplant list and needs a kidney donor so he can go back to doing what he loves.

Jackson’s blood type is B, so he can receive a B or O kidney from a donor of any age. Seriuss’ mother, Tajmila Maxwell, told News 4 that there is a program that would allow donors who do not match his blood type to donate an organ and have it exchanged with one that does. That means anyone, regardless of blood type, may be able to help.

In spite of the challenges Jackson has faced all his life, the 10-year-old told News 4 that he keeps a positive attitude.

“It’s hard but when I go to the hospital, I’ll be like, ‘Let’s just get this over with and just go back home,” Jackson said.

Seriuss’ smile lit up the News 4 studio when he and his family joined News 4 at 7 alongside Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa for this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday segment. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

LaRussa and her Sweet Buffalo charity are organizing a gofundme to help Maxwell, a single mother, cover expenses for Seriuss and his siblings as the family navigates Seriuss’ health journey.

If you want to learn more about becoming a donor for Seriuss, call the University of Rochester Medical Center at (585) 275-7753 and ask to speak with the donor coordinator.