BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hannah Koepsell of North Tonawanda is 12 years old and battling leukemia — and she’s still taking the time to give back to her community.

Over the past few weeks, Hannah and her family have hosted three lemonade stands to benefit some of her favorite charities. Her most recent stand raised $1,200 for Sweet Buffalo Rocks, a charity dedicated to hosting free events to bring joy to children in need.

Hannah and her family joined News 4 at 7 alongside Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa to talk about the lemonade stands and present LaRussa’s charity with the $1,200 check. Watch the full interview in the video player above.