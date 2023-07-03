BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The second annual 716 CommUNITY Day is coming back to Buffalo’s East Side on July 16 for a celebration of community, health and well-being.

On this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday segment, Katie Sleap, the volunteer coordinator at Trusted Nurse Staffing, joined News 4 at 7 to talk about the event.

Countless resources, food options and entertainment will all be featured in the day-long event. You can find out more information here.

You can also learn more by watching this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday above.