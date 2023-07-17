BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An animal adoption event for cats and dogs is set for July 23 at Resurgence Brewing.

Resurgence is joining forces with Buffalo Animal Shelter and Ten Lives Club for the event. Part of the event will be a photo contest for pets, with the winners getting their pictures on a Resurgence beer can.

On this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by Jason Dent, his service dog Sven and Carl Grassl and Stacey Koczaja and their rescue dog Hooper, along with Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo.

