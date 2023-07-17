BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An animal adoption event for cats and dogs is set for July 23 at Resurgence Brewing.
Resurgence is joining forces with Buffalo Animal Shelter and Ten Lives Club for the event. Part of the event will be a photo contest for pets, with the winners getting their pictures on a Resurgence beer can.
On this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by Jason Dent, his service dog Sven and Carl Grassl and Stacey Koczaja and their rescue dog Hooper, along with Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo.
You can watch the full segment above. For more information, click here.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.