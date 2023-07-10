BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The third annual Give 716 campaign is coming up on Sunday.

Over the past two seasons, the Buffalo Bills and Sabres foundations have raised over $2 million for hundreds of local charities through their “Give 716” campaign and are doing it for a third time this year.

On this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday segment, Buffalo Bills foundation executive director Michelle Robertts, Buffalo Sabres foundation president Rich Jureller and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo joined News 4 at 7 to talk about this year’s campaign.

You can watch the full segment above.

Give 716 starts at 7:16 p.m. on Sunday and runs though 7:16 a.m. on July 18. For more information, click here.