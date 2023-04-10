BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — April marks Autism Awareness Month, and a local business owner and pet food company are teaming up to help provide dog food free of charge for a young adult with autism’s service dog.
The service dog, Belleau, was assigned to Luke, who is 21 years old and nonverbal. Belleau is an anchoring dog and is glued to Luke’s side, helping keep him calm and safe as he gets older.
On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by Jim Milspaugh, owner of Clyde’s Feed & Animal Center; David Lepsch, Ceska K9 Services; Michael Omilian, Luke’s Dad and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo.
You can find out more about Luke, Belleau and the free dog food in the interview above.
- Sabres stave off elimination with shootout win against Rangers
- Teen pleads guilty to shooting 14-year-old inside bedroom
- What we know about those killed in Louisville bank shooting
- How classified US documents quickly spread from gamer chat rooms to the rest of the internet
- Businesses team up to provide free dog food for young adult with autism’s service dog
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.