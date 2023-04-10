BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — April marks Autism Awareness Month, and a local business owner and pet food company are teaming up to help provide dog food free of charge for a young adult with autism’s service dog.

The service dog, Belleau, was assigned to Luke, who is 21 years old and nonverbal. Belleau is an anchoring dog and is glued to Luke’s side, helping keep him calm and safe as he gets older.

On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by Jim Milspaugh, owner of Clyde’s Feed & Animal Center; David Lepsch, Ceska K9 Services; Michael Omilian, Luke’s Dad and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo.

You can find out more about Luke, Belleau and the free dog food in the interview above.