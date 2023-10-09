BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two local companies are teaming up to gift one lucky veteran with a free deck in honor of Veteran’s Day.

Decked Out WNY and LENCO Supplies, along with North Carolina-based Fiberon Decking, are sponsoring this year’s Veteran’s Day Contest offering the prize of a 10×20 or 200 square foot deck. Nominations opened Monday and will run through Nov. 6.

The idea for the came three years ago from Decked Out WNY owner Pat Williams, whose company is supplying the labor for the new deck.

“It seems that decks are a little bit more of a needed home improvement around here, especially for veterans, access in and out of the house, just having some outdoor living to enjoy,” Williams said. “I come from a family of veterans but I myself am not a veteran, so this is my way of giving back.”

LENCO will supply the lumber, hardware and all other necessary components and Fiberon will donate the composite decking and any railings or lighting needed for the deck.

“At LENCO Supplies, we feel that the veterans are underserved, so it’s our way to give back to them for serving for us, for our freedom,” said Kevin Capolla, manager at LENCO.

In last year’s contest, 81-year-old Vietnam veteran Gerald Tidd was chosen out of more than 1,000 entrants. He told News 4 in April that he was “shocked” and “so happy” to receive the new deck.

You can nominate a veteran you think deserves a new deck by messaging Decked Out WNY on Facebook. Winners must provide a military ID.

Williams and Capolla joined News 4 at 7 to discuss the contest on this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday segment. Watch the full interview in the video player above.