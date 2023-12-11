BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local organization is working to make the holidays a bit brighter for a local boy who is battling leukemia for the second time.

Desmond Benimoff is 10 years old and has already survived one battle with leukemia. This November, Desmond and his family received the terrible news that Desmond had relapsed.

“He’s such a wonderful, amazing boy, and nobody deserves to go through any of this,” said Kimberly LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo, who befriended Desmond during his first cancer battle.

For weeks Desmond has been staying at Oishei Children’s Hospital receiving treatment. Every single day he missed his dog the most. We are happy to share that Desmond finally got to go home yesterday to receive outpatient treatment.

Desmond was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment so quickly that he was barely able to say goodbye to his best friend, his rescue dog Louie.

“He just got Louie this year, they have an inseparable bond,” LaRussa said. “Louie was rescued by Desmond and his mom, and now Louie wants the community to rescue his family and be there for them during this time.”

Local nonprofit Making Memories That Last Forever heard Desmond’s story and decided to

“When we got the news that his cancer came back, we were devastated,” said Tera Dileo. “We know we could do something, and the first thing we thought of was how can we help them with their financial burden.”

The organization created a line of specially-designed “Desmond Strong” apparel to sell, with proceeds benefiting Desmond and his family. Rachel Costanzo, who designed the logo, said it represents Desmond’s love of Spider-Man and, of course, prominently features Louie.

“It devastated him when he couldn’t be with Louie for his journey this time around, so I knew he had to be the focus of this logo,” Costanzo said.

To purchase a Desmond Strong T-shirt or crewneck from Herd Creations with proceeds benefiting Desmond Benimoff, click here. You can also donate directly to Desmond’s Gofundme here.

LaRussa, Dileo and Costanzo joined News 4 at 7 Monday for our weekly Sweet Buffalo Monday segment. Watch the full interview in the video player above.