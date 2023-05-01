BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of friends in the Buffalo area is combining tacos and music for an event, with the proceeds going towards a good cause.

On Saturday, “Taco Fest” is set to be held at Santora’s Pizza Pub & Grill in Williamsville, with lots of live music to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention.

Proceeds for the event will go towards The Devin Waring Foundation and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

On Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by Matt Riley, Joe Gogan and Katie Missert of the band “Daisychain” and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo.

You can watch the full segment above. To buy tickets for the event, click here. For more information on the event, click here.