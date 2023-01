BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we head into February, you may see hearts popping up across Western New York.

It’s for a great cause.

On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by Mary Friona of Totally Buffalo Cares, Gwen Mysiak of PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo to talk more about it.

You can watch the full segment above.