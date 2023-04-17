BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local boy battling cancer is being granted his wish of getting a hot tub.
10-year-old Liam Lynch is a warrior. A few years ago, he had cancer go into remission, but in recent weeks doctors found an even more aggressive form of cancer in his body. To help Liam and his family, ConnectLife held a blood drive at his school.
To talk more about the drive and the importance of donating blood, News 4 at 7 was joined by Liam’s father Matt, Tim Bunch of Majestic Pools and Spa and Mary Friona of Totally Buffalo Cares, which gave Liam his surprise.
You can watch the full segment above.
Latest Posts
- Local 10-year-old battling cancer gifted hot tub
- Nardin responds to calls for resignation of school president, says board disregarded review process
- Mayor announces proposed funding for air project at Niagara Falls nursing home
- NYSEG resumes service shutoffs, late fees to pre-pandemic operations
- Nyheim Hines to become first Buffalo Bill in history to wear No. 0
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.