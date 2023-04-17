BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local boy battling cancer is being granted his wish of getting a hot tub.

10-year-old Liam Lynch is a warrior. A few years ago, he had cancer go into remission, but in recent weeks doctors found an even more aggressive form of cancer in his body. To help Liam and his family, ConnectLife held a blood drive at his school.

To talk more about the drive and the importance of donating blood, News 4 at 7 was joined by Liam’s father Matt, Tim Bunch of Majestic Pools and Spa and Mary Friona of Totally Buffalo Cares, which gave Liam his surprise.

