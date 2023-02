BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — February is American Heart Month and Tuesday is the start of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week.

On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 learned about a local baby who was called the “sickest child born in the country,” but continues to defy the odds as a 7-month-old.

News 4 was joined by Casey Casas, her 7-month-old son Augie and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo.

