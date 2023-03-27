BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dyngus Day is coming up and the community is invited to come out to a local bar that is giving kids battling illnesses a special day.

Dyngus Day is on April 19. Sto Lat Bar on Transit Road is hosting a party all day, with funds going towards Totally Buffalo Cares to help raise funds for kids battling pediatric cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by Mary Friona from Totally Buffalo Cares, Pierogi Pete, Ania Duchon, the owner of Sto Lat Bar, along with Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo.

You can watch the full segment above.

Presale tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased on Sto Lat’s website or by clicking here.