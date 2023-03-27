BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dyngus Day is coming up and the community is invited to come out to a local bar that is giving kids battling illnesses a special day.
Dyngus Day is on April 19. Sto Lat Bar on Transit Road is hosting a party all day, with funds going towards Totally Buffalo Cares to help raise funds for kids battling pediatric cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by Mary Friona from Totally Buffalo Cares, Pierogi Pete, Ania Duchon, the owner of Sto Lat Bar, along with Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo.
You can watch the full segment above.
Presale tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased on Sto Lat’s website or by clicking here.
Latest Posts
- After 80 years, it’s the end of the road for Hamburg’s Braymiller’s Lanes
- Local bar to give back to kids on Dyngus Day
- Man pleads guilty to stealing credit card info from Wegmans customers
- Eight Days of Hope looking for volunteers to come to Mississippi
- Local residents feel ‘betrayed’ by snow plow operator, demand full refunds
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.