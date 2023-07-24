BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One local charity is giving back to families battling illnesses or living with disabilities by giving them memories that will last a lifetime.

Joe DiLeo, the founder of Making Memories That Last Forever and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo joined News 4 at 7 on this week’s edition of Sweet Buffalo Monday to talk more about the organization.

