BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One local charity is giving back to families battling illnesses or living with disabilities by giving them memories that will last a lifetime.
Joe DiLeo, the founder of Making Memories That Last Forever and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo joined News 4 at 7 on this week’s edition of Sweet Buffalo Monday to talk more about the organization.
You can watch the full segment above.
For more information on the charity, click here.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.