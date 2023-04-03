BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This summer, Resurgence Brewing Company, Ten Lives Club and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter are teaming up to find the area’s coolest pets, while raising funds for homeless animals.

The contest, called the Resurgence To The Rescue Pet Photo Contest, is set to return for a third year.

On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by Julie Morella from the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter, Mya Priester from Resurgence Brewing and Kim LaRussa from Sweet Buffalo to talk about it.

You can watch the full segment above. To enter your pet and vote for your favorites, click here.