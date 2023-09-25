BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Nightmares, which for years has raised funds for local causes while bringing frights to kids and adults alike in Western New York, is reopening this year as the Niagara Pumpkin Farm.

Located at 5368 Townline Road in Sanborn and opening Oct. 1, the Niagara Pumpkin Farm will still provide its signature scares on evening haunted hay rides, while adding pumpkin and cornstalk sales and other fall-themed games and activities. The farm will also be open for regular daytime hayrides and will sell apple cider slushies, popcorn and more.

Proceeds from the farm will be donated to Sweet Buffalo Rocks, an organization dedicated to bringing smiles to local children in need.

“We are so excited to bring Niagara Pumpkin Farm to the community this year,” owners Kyle and Alisha King said in a media release. “There will definitely be something for everyone and a portion of the proceeds will benefit our friends at Sweet Buffalo Rocks so they can continue to bring smiles to kids in Western New York.”

The King family joined News 4 at 7 alongside Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa — and a few scare actors! — to talk about the new pumpkin farm and what they have in store this spooky season. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.