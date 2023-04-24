BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Everyone experiences grief at some point in their life, but losing a child is something nobody is prepared for.

P.U.N.T. is partnering with the Erie County Department of Mental Health to help educate people on how to support those suffering from grief and loss.

On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by Gwen Mysiak of P.U.N.T Pediatric Collaborative, Jonathan McGrath, a father who lost his 2-year-old son to pediatric cancer in May 2021, and Kate Tolley of Be A Blessing Buffalo.

On May 20, the two organizations will present the WNY Child Loss Symposium. It will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the M Hotel (formerly Millenium) at 2040 Walden Avenue in Buffalo. To register for the event, click here.