BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local pediatric cancer survivor is sending a little bit of extra light to kids at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by 7-year-old Andre Sanders, known as “Andre The Warrior,” his brother DJ, their parents Rich and Alex along with Kim LuRussa of Sweet Buffalo.

You can watch the full segment above.

To donate, click here. To learn more about Andre’s journey, click here.