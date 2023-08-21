BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, and a local charity is spreading awareness with an upcoming “Walk & Roll” event to support children fighting the disease.

PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative is putting on its annual Walk & Roll for Kids Fighting Cancer event on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Parkside Lodge in Delaware Park.

Gwen Mysiak, executive director of PUNT, and Jonathan McGrath, development manager and the father of Cooper, who passed away from pediatric cancer at age 2, joined News 4 at 7 alongside Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo on this week’s edition of Sweet Buffalo Monday. You can watch the full segment in the video player above.

To learn more about the event, including how to register or donate to the event from now through Sept. 8, click here.