BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Even when battling a rare and aggressive cancer, Sophia Benintende never stopped thinking about others. She died in May after a two year battle, but her legacy of service lives on through her nonprofit Sophia the Fierce, Inc.

“She always made the most out of every day and she always made sure that she included others in everything that she did,” Sophia’s mother, Kristina Benintende, said.

Halloween was a special day for Sophia, so Sophia the Fierce, Inc. chose to honor her and raise funds for local children fighting cancer with the first ever Sophia the Fierce Silent Disco Halloween Spectacular.

The Sophia the Fierce Silent Disco Halloween Spectacular presented by Western New York Dental Group takes place on Oct. 27 at Sto Lat Bar on Transit Road. Doors open at 7 p.m. The event is for ages 21 and over and features the silent disco, food and drinks, costume contests, raffles and more.

“Everybody loves to dance and if you dance to your own music, what’s better than that?” Kristina Benintende said.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.

Kristina Benintende and Sophia’s aunt, Jillmarie Giardina, joined News 4 at 7 alongside Kimberly LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo to preview the event on our Sweet Buffalo Monday segment. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.