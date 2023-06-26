BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s going to be Christmas in July in Buffalo.

A special bingo event with BB’s Bingo at Hofbrauhaus Buffalo, set for July 25, will collect toys for kids.

The event is 21+. All guests who donate a toy will be entered to win a $100 gift card to Hofbrauhaus Buffalo.

On this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday segment, News 4 at 7 was joined by Bianca Falsetti, the founder of BB’s Bingo, along with Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo.

You can watch the full segment above. To purchase tickets for the event, click here.