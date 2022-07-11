BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kimberly LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo and Del Reid of 26 Shirts joined News 4 at 7 on Monday to discuss how the community is coming together to help three girls who were burned in a fire last month.

The Stark-Czerniejewski family recounted the night of the tragedy to News 4’s Dave Greber and thanked the community for prayers and support. The girls were later surprised with gifts from LaRussa.

Reid said a few different people reached out following the accident, and after he spoke with Angie Stark-Czerniejewski and her brother, those at 26 Shirts worked the family into a campaign as quickly as they could.

The full segment can be seen above. To support the Stark-Czerniejewski family by purchasing a ‘My Little Buffalo’ shirt, click here. Shirts are available through midnight on Monday. For those wishing to make a donation to the family’s GoFundMe, click this link.

To learn more about 26 Shirts, click here. To learn more about Sweet Buffalo, click here.