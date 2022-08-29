NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The dog days of summer may be over, but that doesn’t mean there’s not still time to help out a pup in need before the season ends.

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec and 7-year-old Norah Kasprzyk joined News 4 anchor Jordan Norkus and Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa, accompanied by Tessa the rescue dog, on Monday, to discuss the city’s upcoming ‘Dogs are People, Too’ event. The event will be hosted by Oliver Street Merchants Association and Diamonds in the Ruff Animal Rescue, with proceeds benefiting the rescue.

“Dogs give us so much friendship and love and never ask for anything in return. I want to celebrate our faithful companions and give them a special day to enjoy while helping homeless dogs find their forever homes,” LaRussa said.

The event will feature:

Dog photoshoots by Tailor Mayde Photography

Doggy kissing booth

Dog trick show

Tips from trainers

Doggie bag from Bellreng’s Towing & Automotive for first 100 dogs in attendance

Hair braiding from The Lash Loft & Beauty Lounge

The event will also include food, music and local vendors, as well as adoptable dogs. Dogs in attendance must be up-to-date on shots and leashed at all times.

Click here for more information. The full segment can be seen above.