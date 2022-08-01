BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — David and Felicia Kazmierczak and their twin three-year-old sons, Logan and Dante, of North Tonawanda, joined News 4 at 7 on Monday to discuss the twins’ recent surgery, with Jordan Norkus and Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa.

The twins were born with Sagittal Craniosynostosis, which means their heads hardened too quickly, preventing their brains from continuing to learn and grow. The surgery involved putting distractors into the twins’ heads to relieve pressure and allow their heads to expand, with the goal of allowing their brains to grow.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the Felicia’s brother, Lou Rivera, to help her and David with bills, while they stay by the boys’ sides during the recovery process. For those who would like to donate, or to learn more about the twins, click here.

The full segment can be viewed above.