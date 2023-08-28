BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A dedicated father from Clarence is asking the public for help as he battles a life-threatening health issue.
Bill Moses, 43, has been on the donor list seeking a new kidney for the past nine months. He was born with one kidney, which was replaced via a transplant from a family member when Moses was 25. After 17 years, that kidney began to gradually fail, and is now at nine percent functionality.
While Moses’ half-brother stepped in all those years ago, this time around it has been much harder to find a matching donor. That’s why he’s calling on Western New Yorkers for help.
Moses and his family joined News 4 at 7 alongside Sweet Buffalo’s Kim LaRussa on this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday to talk about how you can help save Moses’ life.
