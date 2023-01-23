BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life.

After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life.

Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family friend Jenny Stone as well as Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo joined News 4 at 7 on Monday to tell her story.

You can watch the full segment above. If you can help, call the Erie County Medical Center at 716-898-5001.