BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After the past week, everyone can agree that the Buffalo Bills represent the epitome of kindness and support in Western New York.

On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 shared the inspiring story of a 10-year-old girl battling cancer and her friendship with Josh Allen.

Abbie McNett, her parents Stacie and Lou, along with Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo joined the show to talk about it.

