BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the past few years, Sweet Buffalo has teamed up with Be A Blessing Buffalo to provide gifts to children and families in need around the holidays.

This has grown to a community-wide effort. This year, Own NY Real Estate is helping in a big way.

On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by Kate Tolley of Be A Blessing Buffalo, Aimee Cooper and Marilyn Sinatra of Own NY Real Estate and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo to talk about the initiative.

