BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills Mafia shared the magic of Christmas and goodness with the Buffalo community.

Kristin Goetz of Clarence was diagnosed with ALS in 2020 and has been receiving love from the Buffalo community this holiday season.

On Monday, News 4 was joined by Kristin, her dog Brody, Kelli Swagel of The Pit Chic Educator & Services along with Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo to talk about it.

