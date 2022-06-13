NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Oliver Street Merchant’s Association will be hosting the second-ever Pride Fest in North Tonawanda on Saturday.

Oliver Street Pride Fest 2022 will include over 60 vendors — small businesses and hand-crafters. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sweet Buffalo will also be in attendance and have sponsored Diamonds in the Ruff animal rescue to help with adoption rescue dogs.

Sweet Buffalo’s Kimberly LaRussa joined News 4 at 7 Monday, along with Lauren Schulte and Gabbie Richards of the Oliver Street Merchant’s Association. The full interview can be seen above.

(Courtesy: Sweet Buffalo)