BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The North Tonawanda Police Benevolent Association’s annual “Shop with a cop” will be held on Friday.

NTPBA President and SVU detective Erik Herbert, K9 Officer and Chairman of the Police Athletic League Jeff Kam, his K9 partner Stella, and Kim LaRussa from Sweet Buffalo joined News 4 at 7 on Monday to discuss the event.

View the full segment above.