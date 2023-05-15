BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sweet Buffalo and Sonic Drive-In are teaming up for a special fundraiser to help start Western New York’s latest non-profit in the fight against pediatric cancer.

The Kangaroos & Keeley Kares for Kids Fundraiser will happen at the Sonic Drive-In on Union Road in Cheektowaga on May 23.

On this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by 10-year-old Keeley, her parents Laura and Mike, Rachel Keller, the director of marketing for Sonic Drive-In, Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo and a pair of kangaroos from Niagara DownUnder.

