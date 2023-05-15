BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sweet Buffalo and Sonic Drive-In are teaming up for a special fundraiser to help start Western New York’s latest non-profit in the fight against pediatric cancer.
The Kangaroos & Keeley Kares for Kids Fundraiser will happen at the Sonic Drive-In on Union Road in Cheektowaga on May 23.
On this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by 10-year-old Keeley, her parents Laura and Mike, Rachel Keller, the director of marketing for Sonic Drive-In, Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo and a pair of kangaroos from Niagara DownUnder.
You can watch the full segment above.
To learn more about the event, click here.
Latest Posts
- Sweet Buffalo, Sonic team up to fight pediatric cancer
- Rising from the ashes, century-old church in Elma looks to rebuild after fire
- One injured in small plane crash in Akron
- “There’s no blueprint to healing with this massacre”: Local nonprofit continues helping East Side one year after mass shooting
- Small business grants for communities on Buffalo’s East Side
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.