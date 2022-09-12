BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Concert for Cares will be happening on Saturday at Buffalo RiverWorks to benefit the organization Totally Buffalo Cares.

Scott Celani from Totally Buffalo Cares, Kelly Barnart, her son Carson and Kim LaRussa from Sweet Buffalo joined News 4 at 7 on Monday to discuss the event.

