AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a new Easter marketplace to check out in Western New York.

Totally Sweet Buffalo is hosting the marketplace at Banchetti by Rizzos in Amherst, and it will be open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Many local artisans joined in the festivities by selling butter lambs, chocolates, horseradish and perogies. Visitors can also pick up Easter baskets, gifts and even meet the Easter Bunny.

The entry fee is five dollars, and kids 16 and under get in for free.