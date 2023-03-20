BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A young Bills fan is looking to get out of the foster care system and find his forever family.
16-year-old Ronnell loves sports, fashion, sneakers, music, gaming, pets and building things. His goal is to find a forever family. He describes himself as “funny, silly and approachable.”
An adoptive family would likely need ongoing support to ensure a successful transition from foster care and continue to process his past in a healthy manner.
On this Sweet Buffalo Monday, News 4 at 7 was joined by Ronnell, foster care social worker Melanie Bandoh and Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo.
