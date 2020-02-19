Ted’s celebrates 93 years with 93 cent hot dogs

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ted’s Hot Dogs is celebrating 93 years in Western New York with 93 cent regular hot dogs, all day!

Staff is fully prepared and expects to sell around 45,000 hot dogs across its several locations.

For nearly two decades, General Manager Alan Shepherd has been behind the grill at Ted’s.

“You can’t beat a charcoal broiled hot dog,” said Shepherd. “You know a lot of other places cook on a flat grill but an open flame on charcoal. It doesn’t get any better.”

He says that tradition dates back all the way to 1927, when a Greek immigrant by the name of.. you guessed it.. Theodore, had the idea to open up a food stand under the Peace Bridge.

“The first part of Ted’s he was selling peanuts and popcorn out of a wagon..maybe that was the very first food truck ever,” he said.

Now with several locations, enjoying a Ted’s hot dog with all the fixings, has become a staple here in Western New York.

In honor of 93 years, today only, patrons can enjoy a regular hot dog for just 93 cents.

Shepherd says his crew is ready to handle the rush and fully equipped. At his Tonawanda location on Sheridan he expects to sell 7,000 hot dogs.

Alan says this deal helps to carry on Theodore’s legacy of great food and service.

“We’re still family owned and operated and haven’t given into the franchise,” he said. “I think he’d be proud.”