BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten Lives Club says three cats arrived as strays Saturday and are microchipped.

“Toby” and “Cabel’s” microchips were implanted at Operation Pets in August of 2018 but never registered, according to Ten Lives Club.

“Blossom’s” microchip was done at the Erie County SPCA, and all three cat owners’ telephone numbers are not current.

“Hopefully we can reunite them with their owners, if not they will be placed for adoption in 5 days,” Ten Lives wrote on Facebook.