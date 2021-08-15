Ten Lives Club offering reduced adoption fee to get over 100 cats adopted

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — Animal shelters across the country are facing overcrowding and Western New York is not an exception.

The Ten Lives Club in Blasdell has over 100 cats in need of a forever home. The no-kill rescue and adoption center is putting out a call to anyone looking for a feline friend — they have cats available.

Ten Lives says they need to get their current cats adopted before they can take in any more. They’ve taken in nearly 2,000 cats so far this year. In an effort to get their current kittens adopted, beginning Monday, all adult cats, ages one year and older will have a reduced adoption fee.

It’s all part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s emergency “Empty the Shelters” program running through August 22.

Public Relations Manager, Kimberly LaRussa says if you’ve been thinking about adopting — now is the time.

“If you’ve been thinking about giving a forever home to a homeless animal in need, now is the time to adopt. And when you adopt a cat from Ten Lives Club, you’re not just changing the life of that cat. You’re changing the life of the next cat that is able to come through our doors as well,” Kimberly LaRussa, Public Relations Manager for Ten Lives Club said.

For more information about cats available for adoption, click here.