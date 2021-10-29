Ten Lives Club overwhelmed with gratitude after anonymous donor gives $10,000 to the rescue

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ten Lives Club is thanking an anonymous donor for a big gift.

The Blasdell-based feline adoption group is thanking an “anonymous angel” who mailed in a $10,000 check. Ten Lives Club Public Relations Manager Kimberly LaRussa said the group is amazed at the donor’s generosity.

The funds will go towards the rescue cats’ medical needs.

“The generosity of animal lovers never ceases to amaze us here at Ten Lives Club,” LaRussa said. “Whoever you are, we just want you to know that we are incredibly grateful to you for your kindness. This donation will go a long way in helping our rescue cats with their medical care needs.”

LaRussa added that a new veterinarian office is currently being built behind their Blasdell location.

If you’re interested in donating to Ten Lives Club, click here.